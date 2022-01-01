Fried rice in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve fried rice
NOODLES • STEAKS
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield
|DUCK FRIED RICE
|$25.00
Egg, onions, tomatoes & scallions
|GREEN CURRY FRIED RICE
|$18.00
Green curry paste, egg, onions, basil & bell pepper
|SRIRACHA FRIED RICE
|$19.50
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
10650 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield
|Veg Masala Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Veg Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Shrimp Masala Fried Rice
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bocados Sushi Bar
1300 coffe rd, Bakersfield
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.99
Rice mixed with carrots, onions and peas, sauteed together with egg.
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$13.99
Rice mixed with carrots, onions and peas, sauteed together with egg.
|Beef Fried Rice
|$13.99
Rice mixed with carrots, onions and peas, sauteed together with egg.