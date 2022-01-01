Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve fried rice

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar image

NOODLES • STEAKS

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar

9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4 (597 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
DUCK FRIED RICE$25.00
Egg, onions, tomatoes & scallions
GREEN CURRY FRIED RICE$18.00
Green curry paste, egg, onions, basil & bell pepper
SRIRACHA FRIED RICE$19.50
More about Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar image

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar

10650 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield

Avg 4.3 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Veg Masala Fried Rice$12.00
Veg Fried Rice$11.00
Shrimp Masala Fried Rice$15.00
More about Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
Bocados Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bocados Sushi Bar

1300 coffe rd, Bakersfield

Avg 4.5 (817 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
Rice mixed with carrots, onions and peas, sauteed together with egg.
Shrimp Fried Rice$13.99
Rice mixed with carrots, onions and peas, sauteed together with egg.
Beef Fried Rice$13.99
Rice mixed with carrots, onions and peas, sauteed together with egg.
More about Bocados Sushi Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Cookies

Spaghetti

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chile Relleno

Crispy Chicken

Brisket

Tostadas

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston