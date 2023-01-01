Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve fried zucchini

The 18hundred image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
ZUCCHINI FRIES$8.00
Hand battered zucchini fries
ZUCCHINI FRIES$8.00
Hand battered
Magoos Pizza Olive

11206 Olive Dr STE 101, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Zucchini$4.49
