Fudge in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve fudge

Item pic

 

Rollin Creamery - Ashe - 6314 Ashe Rd Suite 300

6314 Ashe Rd Suite 300, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fudge Brownie Ice Cream$9.95
Handcrafted Chocolate Ice Cream with chopped brownie topped with whipped cream, Brownie, chocolate drizzle and chocolate teddy grahams.
More about Rollin Creamery - Ashe - 6314 Ashe Rd Suite 300
Item pic

 

Rollin Creamery - Calloway - 5613 Calloway Dr Suite 500

5613 Calloway Dr Suite 500, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fudge Brownie Ice Cream$9.95
Handcrafted Chocolate Ice Cream with chopped brownie topped with whipped cream, Brownie, chocolate drizzle and chocolate teddy grahams.
More about Rollin Creamery - Calloway - 5613 Calloway Dr Suite 500

