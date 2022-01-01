Garden salad in Bakersfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salty's BBQ & Catering - White Lane

6801 White Lane,, Bakersfield

Garden Salad$8.99
Spring mix with green bell peppers, carrots, and croutons. Comes with choice of dressing
Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk

13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500, Bakersfield

Garden Salad$4.00
(single size) Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, red onions
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
SIDE GARDEN SALAD$6.00
Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale

9425 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield

Garden Salad$8.99
Spring mix with green bell peppers, carrots, and croutons. Comes with choice of dressing
