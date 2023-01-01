Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lassi in
Bakersfield
/
Bakersfield
/
Lassi
Bakersfield restaurants that serve lassi
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
10650 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield
Avg 4.3
(1003 reviews)
Mango Lassi
$5.00
More about Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
Harrington House
11313 stockdale hwy Suite E, Bakersfield
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi (NA)
$8.00
More about Harrington House
