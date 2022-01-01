Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Mesa Mexican Grill

5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Mahi Tacos$12.49
Corn tortillas willed with grilled Mahi-Mahi on a bed of shredded cabbage and topped with mango pico de gallo, cilantro sauce and fresh lime juice. Comes with your choice of rice and beans.
More about Mesa Mexican Grill
The 18hundred image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED MAHI TACOS$16.00
Wild caught mahi, coleslaw, chipotle mayo, mango salsa
WILD CAUGHT MAHI MAHI$26.00
Prepared with a Cajun beurre blanc served with sautéed spinach, house made rice pilaf
FRIED MAHI SANDWICH$15.00
Fried Mahi, coleslaw, pickles, tarter sauce
More about The 18hundred

