Meatball subs in
Bakersfield
/
Bakersfield
/
Meatball Subs
Bakersfield restaurants that serve meatball subs
Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk
13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500, Bakersfield
No reviews yet
Meatball Sub
$12.65
More about Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The 18hundred
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(437 reviews)
MEATBALL SUB
$12.00
House made meatballs, provolone, marinara, on french roll
More about The 18hundred
