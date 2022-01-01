Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve meatball subs

Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk image

 

Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk

13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$12.65
More about Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk
The 18hundred image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
MEATBALL SUB$12.00
House made meatballs, provolone, marinara, on french roll
More about The 18hundred

Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Mozzarella Sticks

Tomato Soup

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Cheeseburgers

Cobb Salad

Carne Asada

Nachos

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (863 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1355 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston