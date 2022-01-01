Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Victor's Mexican Grill

1901 20th St Suite A, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos
Homemade chips topped with ranchera sauce, beans, and your choice of chicken, steak, chile verde, or barbacoa with melted cheese, and add any of your favorite toppings.
More about Victor's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Butcher Block Quality Meats

10618 Hageman Rd., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Works: Hot Nacho Tortilla Chips$3.99
11 oz bag
Contains: corn, oil (corn oil and/or cottonseed oil), seasoning (salt, spices, nonfat dry milk, corn flour, romano, cheddar and parmesan cheese blend (pasteurized milk, cheese culture, salt, enzymes) cultured nonfat milk, partially hydrogenated soybean oil, whey, sodium citrate, salt, disodium phosphate, onion, monosodium glutamate, buttermilk, garlic, dextrose, tomato powder, sugar, citric acid, disodium inosinate and guanylate, extract of paprika). Contains milk products.
More about Butcher Block Quality Meats
Nachos image

 

Mesa Mexican Grill

5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos
Nacho Special$8.79
More about Mesa Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall

9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos
Homemade chips topped with ranchera sauce, beans, and your choice of chicken, steak, chile verde, or barbacoa with melted cheese, and add any of your favorite toppings.
More about Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall
Item pic

 

Victor's Mexican Grill

2509 Mt. Vernon Ave Suite 101, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos
Homemade chips topped with ranchera sauce, beans, your choice of meat with melted cheese & add any of your favorite toppings.
More about Victor's Mexican Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Pizza

Shrimp Rolls

Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Barbacoas

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston