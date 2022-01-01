Nachos in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve nachos
Victor's Mexican Grill
1901 20th St Suite A, Bakersfield
|Nachos
Homemade chips topped with ranchera sauce, beans, and your choice of chicken, steak, chile verde, or barbacoa with melted cheese, and add any of your favorite toppings.
Butcher Block Quality Meats
10618 Hageman Rd., Bakersfield
|Taco Works: Hot Nacho Tortilla Chips
|$3.99
11 oz bag
Contains: corn, oil (corn oil and/or cottonseed oil), seasoning (salt, spices, nonfat dry milk, corn flour, romano, cheddar and parmesan cheese blend (pasteurized milk, cheese culture, salt, enzymes) cultured nonfat milk, partially hydrogenated soybean oil, whey, sodium citrate, salt, disodium phosphate, onion, monosodium glutamate, buttermilk, garlic, dextrose, tomato powder, sugar, citric acid, disodium inosinate and guanylate, extract of paprika). Contains milk products.
Mesa Mexican Grill
5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
|Nachos
|Nacho Special
|$8.79
Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall
9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504, Bakersfield
|Nachos
