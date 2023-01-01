Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve noodle soup

Main pic

 

Bangkok Street Food - 6300 White Lane STE F

6300 White Lane STE F, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Noodle Soup$13.00
Choice of noodles with mixed veggies (broccoli, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, soft tofu and bean sprouts) topped with fried wonton, green onion, cilantro and fried garlic in a chicken broth.
Hainan Chicken Noodle Soup$15.00
Hainan steamed chicken (dark meat) over choice of noodle and bean sprouts. Topped with green onion, cilantro, and fried garlic in a chicken broth.
More about Bangkok Street Food - 6300 White Lane STE F
The 18hundred image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$7.00
More about The 18hundred

Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Beef Teriyaki

Sticky Rice

Tuna Salad

Baby Back Ribs

Mushroom Burgers

Chocolate Cake

Corn Dogs

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1028 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1600 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (605 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston