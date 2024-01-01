Oreo cheesecake in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve oreo cheesecake
More about Rollin Creamery - Ashe - 6314 Ashe Rd Suite 300
Rollin Creamery - Ashe - 6314 Ashe Rd Suite 300
6314 Ashe Rd Suite 300, Bakersfield
|Oreo Cheesecake Ice Cream
|$9.95
Handcrafted Oreo Cheesecake Ice Cream with crushed Oreo's topped with whipped cream, Oreo crumbs, Chocolate drizzle and chocolate pocky.
More about Rollin Creamery - Calloway - 5613 Calloway Dr Suite 500
Rollin Creamery - Calloway - 5613 Calloway Dr Suite 500
5613 Calloway Dr Suite 500, Bakersfield
|Oreo Cheesecake Ice Cream
|$9.95
Handcrafted Oreo Cheesecake Ice Cream with crushed Oreo's topped with whipped cream, Oreo crumbs, Chocolate drizzle and chocolate pocky.