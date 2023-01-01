Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Oreo shakes in
Bakersfield
/
Bakersfield
/
Oreo Shakes
Bakersfield restaurants that serve oreo shakes
Fabulous Burger
3004 Airport Drive, Bakersfield
No reviews yet
Oreo Shake
$4.85
More about Fabulous Burger
Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.
4647 White Ln., Bakersfield
No reviews yet
Oreo Shake
$10.99
Oreo milkshake, topped with whipped cream & lots of Oreos
More about Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.
