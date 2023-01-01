Pad thai in Bakersfield
Bangkok Street Food - 6300 White Lane STE F
6300 White Lane STE F, Bakersfield
|Bangkok Pad Thai
|$16.00
Thai-style spicy pan-fried rice noodles with ground chicken, shrimp, tofu, egg, green onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut and dried chili.
|Pad Thai Royal
|$14.00
Stir-fried glass noodle with choice of meat, egg, green onion, beansprout, and crushed peanut.
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
Stir-fried rice noodle with choice of meat, egg, green onion, beansprout, and crushed peanut.