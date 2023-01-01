Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve pad thai

Bangkok Street Food - 6300 White Lane STE F

6300 White Lane STE F, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bangkok Pad Thai$16.00
Thai-style spicy pan-fried rice noodles with ground chicken, shrimp, tofu, egg, green onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut and dried chili.
Pad Thai Royal$14.00
Stir-fried glass noodle with choice of meat, egg, green onion, beansprout, and crushed peanut.
Pad Thai$14.00
Stir-fried rice noodle with choice of meat, egg, green onion, beansprout, and crushed peanut.
More about Bangkok Street Food - 6300 White Lane STE F
Consumer pic

NOODLES • STEAKS

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave

9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4 (597 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PAD THAI$19.00
Thin rice noodles, egg, onions, bean sprout, green onion, crushed peanut, red cabbage & carrots
More about Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave

