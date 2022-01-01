Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve pies

Magoos Pizza Olive image

 

Magoos Pizza Olive

11206 Olive Dr STE 101, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Pie$1.50
More about Magoos Pizza Olive
Pieology 8099 image

 

Pieology 8099

5503 Calloway Dr., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8099
Pieology 8069 image

 

Pieology 8069

6509 Panama Lane, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8069

Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Tomato Soup

Spaghetti

Quesadillas

Garlic Chicken

Brulee

Shrimp Fried Rice

Fajitas

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston