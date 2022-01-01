Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve pork chops

Butcher Block Quality Meats image

 

Butcher Block Quality Meats

10618 Hageman Rd., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Boneless Pork Chops$4.99
More about Butcher Block Quality Meats
Consumer pic

 

Fabulous Burger

3004 Airport Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Pork Chops(2)$3.50
Pork Chops and Eggs$10.00
More about Fabulous Burger

Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chile Relleno

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Garlic Bread

Gyoza

Edamame

Greek Salad

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston