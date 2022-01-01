Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pork chops in
Bakersfield
/
Bakersfield
/
Pork Chops
Bakersfield restaurants that serve pork chops
Butcher Block Quality Meats
10618 Hageman Rd., Bakersfield
No reviews yet
Bacon Wrapped Boneless Pork Chops
$4.99
More about Butcher Block Quality Meats
Fabulous Burger
3004 Airport Drive, Bakersfield
No reviews yet
Side of Pork Chops(2)
$3.50
Pork Chops and Eggs
$10.00
More about Fabulous Burger
