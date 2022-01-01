Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve roti

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar image

NOODLES • STEAKS

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar

9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4 (597 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roti$8.50
More about Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar image

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar

10650 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield

Avg 4.3 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Roti butter$3.00
Plain Roti$3.00
More about Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar

