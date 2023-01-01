Seaweed salad in Bakersfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bakersfield restaurants that serve seaweed salad
K Wings
8200 Stockdale Hwy. STE K-4, Bakersfield
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$6.00
More about K Wings
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bocados Sushi Bar - 1300 Coffee Rd.
1300 coffe rd, Bakersfield
Avg 4.5
(817 reviews)
Seaweed Salad
$9.99
More about Bocados Sushi Bar - 1300 Coffee Rd.
