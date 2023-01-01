Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve shrimp salad

NOODLES • STEAKS

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave

9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4 (597 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PAPAYA SALAD SHRIMP$18.00
More about Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s - 073 - Bakersfield

3801 California Ave., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender’s - 073 - Bakersfield

