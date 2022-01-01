Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shumai in
Bakersfield
/
Bakersfield
/
Shumai
Bakersfield restaurants that serve shumai
NOODLES • STEAKS
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield
Avg 4
(597 reviews)
PORK SHUMAI
$8.50
Steamed pork dumplings
More about Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bocados Sushi Bar
1300 coffe rd, Bakersfield
Avg 4.5
(817 reviews)
Shumai
$7.99
6 pc. steamed shrimp dumplings with special sauce
More about Bocados Sushi Bar
