Strawberry cheesecake in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake

Sweet Bites N Ice - 920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E

920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E, BAKERSFIELD

Strawberry Cheesecake Crepe$12.99
Freshly made crepe topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry drizzle, Lechera, cheesecake bites, powder sugar and whipped cream.
Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.

4647 White Ln., Bakersfield

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE CHURRO SUNDAE$11.99
Strawberry Ice Cream topped with strawberry drizzle, cheesecake pieces, two churros and whipped cream.
Strawberry Cheesecake Shake$10.99
Strawberry cheesecake milkshake, topped with a slice of New York cheesecake & whipped cream.
Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae$9.50
Strawberry ice cream + strawberry drizzle + cheesecake, topped with a slice of New York cheesecake & whipped cream
