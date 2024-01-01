Strawberry cheesecake in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
Sweet Bites N Ice - 920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E
920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E, BAKERSFIELD
|Strawberry Cheesecake Crepe
|$12.99
Freshly made crepe topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry drizzle, Lechera, cheesecake bites, powder sugar and whipped cream.
Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.
4647 White Ln., Bakersfield
|STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE CHURRO SUNDAE
|$11.99
Strawberry Ice Cream topped with strawberry drizzle, cheesecake pieces, two churros and whipped cream.
|Strawberry Cheesecake Shake
|$10.99
Strawberry cheesecake milkshake, topped with a slice of New York cheesecake & whipped cream.
|Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae
|$9.50
Strawberry ice cream + strawberry drizzle + cheesecake, topped with a slice of New York cheesecake & whipped cream