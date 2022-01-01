Tacos in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve tacos
More about Fit Pantry
Fit Pantry
5519 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
|Creamy Cilantro Chicken Tacos
|$11.49
|Chimmichurri Steak Tacos
|$11.49
More about Victor's Mexican Grill
Victor's Mexican Grill
1901 20th St Suite A, Bakersfield
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.60
Includes a fresh egg, hash brown, your choice of meat, and cheese. Salsa on the side.
|Tacos
|Kids Taco Combo
|$7.65
1 taco with rice, beans, and a kids size fountain drink.
More about Butcher Block Quality Meats
Butcher Block Quality Meats
10618 Hageman Rd., Bakersfield
|Shrimp Taco Meat
|$12.99
|Choice Chuck Taco Meat
|$7.99
|Taco Works: Hot Nacho Tortilla Chips
|$3.99
11 oz bag
Contains: corn, oil (corn oil and/or cottonseed oil), seasoning (salt, spices, nonfat dry milk, corn flour, romano, cheddar and parmesan cheese blend (pasteurized milk, cheese culture, salt, enzymes) cultured nonfat milk, partially hydrogenated soybean oil, whey, sodium citrate, salt, disodium phosphate, onion, monosodium glutamate, buttermilk, garlic, dextrose, tomato powder, sugar, citric acid, disodium inosinate and guanylate, extract of paprika). Contains milk products.
More about Sonder
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Sonder
9500 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield
|Filet Tacos
|$12.00
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
|Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
More about Mesa Mexican Grill
Mesa Mexican Grill
5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
|Tuesday Taco
|$2.74
|Kids Taco
|$3.45
|Kids Taco combo
|$6.45
More about Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall
Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall
9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504, Bakersfield
|Tacos
|Kids Taco Combo
|$7.65
1 taco with rice, beans, and a kids size fountain drink.
|1 Taco Ala Carte
|$3.95
1 taco ala carte with your choice of meat and toppings.
More about Victor's Mexican Grill
Victor's Mexican Grill
2509 Mt. Vernon Ave Suite 101, Bakersfield
|Kids Taco Combo
|$7.65
1 taco with rice, beans, and a kids size fountain drink.
|1 Taco Ala Carte
|$3.95
More about Fit Pantry
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Fit Pantry
136 Allen Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield
|Kids Taco
|$8.49
|Creamy Cilantro Chicken Tacos
|$11.49
|Chimmichurri Steak Tacos
|$11.49
More about The 18hundred
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The 18hundred
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
|GRILLED MAHI TACOS
|$16.00
Wild caught mahi, coleslaw, chipotle mayo, mango salsa
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$12.00
Two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, potatoes, sautéed onion, pepper, and cheese, with choice of ham, bacon, turkey, or pork sausage, topped with house made salsa served with country potatoes
More about Si Señor Grill
Si Señor Grill
2210 Airport Drive, Bakersfield
|Fish Tacos
|$21.99
Served with green rice and veggies
More about Nuestro Mexico - NRO
Nuestro Mexico - NRO
9660 Hageman Road, Suit-A, Bakersfield
|Fish Tacos Meal
|$19.95