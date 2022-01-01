Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Fit Pantry

5519 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

Avg 4.8 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Cilantro Chicken Tacos$11.49
Chimmichurri Steak Tacos$11.49
More about Fit Pantry
Item pic

 

Victor's Mexican Grill

1901 20th St Suite A, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Taco$3.60
Includes a fresh egg, hash brown, your choice of meat, and cheese. Salsa on the side.
Tacos
Kids Taco Combo$7.65
1 taco with rice, beans, and a kids size fountain drink.
More about Victor's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Butcher Block Quality Meats

10618 Hageman Rd., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Meat$12.99
Choice Chuck Taco Meat$7.99
Taco Works: Hot Nacho Tortilla Chips$3.99
11 oz bag
Contains: corn, oil (corn oil and/or cottonseed oil), seasoning (salt, spices, nonfat dry milk, corn flour, romano, cheddar and parmesan cheese blend (pasteurized milk, cheese culture, salt, enzymes) cultured nonfat milk, partially hydrogenated soybean oil, whey, sodium citrate, salt, disodium phosphate, onion, monosodium glutamate, buttermilk, garlic, dextrose, tomato powder, sugar, citric acid, disodium inosinate and guanylate, extract of paprika). Contains milk products.
More about Butcher Block Quality Meats
Sonder image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Sonder

9500 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield

Avg 4.2 (1034 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Tacos$12.00
Fish Tacos$12.00
Chicken Tacos$12.00
More about Sonder
Item pic

 

Mesa Mexican Grill

5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuesday Taco$2.74
Kids Taco$3.45
Kids Taco combo$6.45
More about Mesa Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall

9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos
Kids Taco Combo$7.65
1 taco with rice, beans, and a kids size fountain drink.
1 Taco Ala Carte$3.95
1 taco ala carte with your choice of meat and toppings.
More about Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall
Item pic

 

Victor's Mexican Grill

2509 Mt. Vernon Ave Suite 101, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Taco Combo$7.65
1 taco with rice, beans, and a kids size fountain drink.
1 Taco Ala Carte$3.95
More about Victor's Mexican Grill
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Fit Pantry

136 Allen Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield

Avg 4.8 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Taco$8.49
Creamy Cilantro Chicken Tacos$11.49
Chimmichurri Steak Tacos$11.49
More about Fit Pantry
The 18hundred image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED MAHI TACOS$16.00
Wild caught mahi, coleslaw, chipotle mayo, mango salsa
BREAKFAST TACOS$12.00
Two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, potatoes, sautéed onion, pepper, and cheese, with choice of ham, bacon, turkey, or pork sausage, topped with house made salsa served with country potatoes
More about The 18hundred
Si Señor Grill image

 

Si Señor Grill

2210 Airport Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$21.99
Served with green rice and veggies
More about Si Señor Grill
Nuestro Mexico - NRO image

 

Nuestro Mexico - NRO

9660 Hageman Road, Suit-A, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos Meal$19.95
More about Nuestro Mexico - NRO

Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Chili

Turkey Burgers

Fajitas

Cobb Salad

Tomato Soup

Tostadas

Brulee

Spaghetti

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston