Wontons in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve wontons

Bangkok Street Food - 6300 White Lane STE F

6300 White Lane STE F, Bakersfield

Takeout
Cream Cheese Wonton$10.00
Crispy wonton stuffed with cream cheese. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
NOODLES • STEAKS

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave

9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4 (597 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
WONTON & EGG NOODLE$18.00
Chicken wontons, roasted BBQ pork slices and Yu Choy
CRISPY AVOCADO WONTONS$8.50
Avocado with lime and Thai spice mix
CHICKEN WONTON TRIANGLE$10.00
