Wontons in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve wontons
Bangkok Street Food - 6300 White Lane STE F
6300 White Lane STE F, Bakersfield
|Cream Cheese Wonton
|$10.00
Crispy wonton stuffed with cream cheese. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
NOODLES • STEAKS
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield
|WONTON & EGG NOODLE
|$18.00
Chicken wontons, roasted BBQ pork slices and Yu Choy
|CRISPY AVOCADO WONTONS
|$8.50
Avocado with lime and Thai spice mix
|CHICKEN WONTON TRIANGLE
|$10.00