The Bakery & Cafe @ Angel Fire

A warm, family friendly café offering delicious baked pastries, breakfast all day, and lunch every day of the year.

3420 Mountain View Blvd,Ste A • $

Popular Items

Happy Cakes$6.49
2 small pancakes w/bacon
(#10) Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$12.49
6 cinnamon roll triangle slices, battered and fired with two eggs and choice of breakfast meat
Sausage Side (2)$4.50
(#17) Herman's Special$13.99
2 eggs on top of pan fries and sausage with cheddar cheese, red or green chile and toast
Breakfast Bite$6.49
Handheld breakfast sandwich with your choice of breakfast meat, egg & cheese on a biscuit or English muffin.
(#5) Big Breakfast Burrito$13.99
Big Breakfast Burrito made with potato, egg and cheese plus choice of meat and red/green chili or gravy
(#27) Handheld Burrito$5.49
Choice of breakfast meat, eggs, cheddar cheese and hashbrowns rolled in a flour tortilla fit for a hand.
(#2) Choice of Meat$11.49
Choice of breakfast meat , 2 eggs, hashbrowns, toast
Brian's Special$11.99
Chili (red/green) cheese fries w/diced chicken
(#28) Breakfast Sandwich$10.49
Large sandwich with choice of breakfast meat, egg and cheese, with a side of hashbrowns
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

Angel Fire NM

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
