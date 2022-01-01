Go
A bakery and coffee shop, baking all day long. Ridiculously fresh baked goods.

151 Tremont

Popular Items

Challah - loaf$7.50
Wheat Challa loaf
Goat Cheese Croissant$5.50
Spinach & cheese Burekas$5.50
Puff pastry dough with spinach feta cheese cream
Chocolate Babka - loaf$14.00
Our Famous in paper loaf, take home or surprise a friend
Potato Burekas$5.50
Puff pastry dough with mashed potatoes
Cheese stick$3.75
one of our famous items
Puff pastry dough covered with gouda cheese
Cheese Burekas$4.00
Puff pastry dough with feta cheese cream
Almond Babka$5.50
Laminated Babka dough with butter and filled with almond cream and sliced almonds.
Chocolate Babka$5.50
Babka dough laminated with butter generously filled with chocolate and chocolate chips
Cinnamon Babka$4.50
laminated Babka dough with cinnamon and sugar
Location

151 Tremont

Boston MA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
