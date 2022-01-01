Go
Toast
  • /
  • Boston
  • /
  • Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe

Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe

Boston's First Social Video Game Experience. Game, Eat, Compete!

1031 Commonwealth Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$4.95
Chocolate shake 20oz$4.50
Inferno Fries$4.75
Dasani Water 20oz$1.65
Make Your Own$8.45
Jalapeno Poppers$4.95
Nacho Cheese Fries$4.75
Strawberry shake 20oz$4.50
Plain Fries$3.75
Chicken Tender Basket$7.45
See full menu

Location

1031 Commonwealth Ave

Allston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Jefe’s Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Angora Cafe

No reviews yet

Angora Café the name of the quality food for years. Being located across from the Boston University west campus, the European style cafe & restaurant caters to a variety of customers of all ages. What makes Angora Café famous is it's history, it's location and it's great menu.
Angora Café serves the best quality food for the lovers of Mediterranean cuisine. The menu is for everyone. Angora Café has variety of food but basically we are famous for our frozen yogurt, custom salads, and roll-ups. We recently added Panini sandwiches and Flat Bread Pizzas.
The most important thing for us is to serve quality healthy food. We constantly try to create the most healthy combinations for our menu selection. The secret of the taste is the use of some imported products in our gourmet selection.
We would like to see you stop by and experience something different, but let us warn you that it is not going to be easy to decide what to eat so take your time and enjoy.

Mei Mei

No reviews yet

Creative Chinese American Food, Farm-Focused, Woman-Owned.

Sichuan Gourmet

No reviews yet

Authentic Chinese Sichuan Restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston