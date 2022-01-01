Balanced Journey Nutrition

Go
Our meals are prepared to ensure that it is possible to eat the things we love in a healthy way. Eating healthy meals does not mean you have to sacrifice quality or taste and you definitely don’t have to break the bank. We take care of the planning and cooking so that you can spend more time on the important things in your life!

6628a Delmonico Drive

Popular Items

Salisbury Steak Meatballs W/ Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans$8.85
Lean Ground Turkey, potatoes, green beans, chicken bone stock, butter, Salisbury steak sauce (contact for ingredients), olive oil, seasonings.
Protein: 31g Carbs: 27 Fats: 10g
Sloppy Joe Bowls W/ Green Beans and Mashed Potatoes$8.85
Extra lean ground beef, green beans, green and red pepper, onion, potatoes, chicken bone broth, ketchup, mustard, mayo and seasonings.
Protein: 37G Carbs: 32G Fat: 13G
Cuban Shredded Beef W/ Black Beans & Rice$8.50
Shredded beef, black beans, rice, bone broth, tomato sauce, red and green peppers, garlic, and seasonings.
*Gluten Free *Dairy Free
Protein: 35G Carbs: 33G Fat: 9G
Mini Pizza Boxes$7.00
Sandwich thins, spaghetti sauce, low fat mozzarella, and toppings variety. Warm up, bake or even eat cold! (Basically lunchables for adults).
(Macros based on just cheese topping, will vary depending on toppings.)
Protein: 24G Carbs: 37G Fats: 13G
Lemon Chicken Pasta W/ Protein Noodles$8.85
Chicken Breast, carrots, peas, garden vegetable cream cheese, protein bow tie pasta, lemon juice, chicken bone stock, Parmesan, seasonings.
Protein: 39g Carbs: 29g Fats: 12g
Beef Fajita Casserole$8.85
Beef, red pepper, green pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, yogurt sour cream, jasmine rice, and seasonings.
Protein: 43G Carbs: 50G F: 14G
Stuffed Cabbage Rolls$8.85
Ground chicken, rice, tomato sauce, onion, garlic, cabbage and seasonings.
Protein: 39G Carbs: 18G Fat: 7G
Shepards Pie$8.75
Ground turkey, bone broth, carrots, peas, potatoes, onions, butter and seasonings.
Protein: 33G Carbs: 14G Fat: 10G
*Gluten Free
Location

6628a Delmonico Drive

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
