Sweet Basil on Moody

469 Moody St

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan$26.00
with mozzarella in a basil marinara sauce and served with your choice of pasta.
Rosemary Chicken$26.00
with pancetta, tomatoes, and asparagus in a garlicky cream sauce over ziti.
Extra Bread$3.00
Shrimp Scampi$28.00
with garlic, parsley, and tomatoes, in a white wine sauce over linguini.
Bolognese$26.00
with beef, sausage, and mushrooms over handmade tagliatelle
Spaghetti and Meatballs$26.00
made of beef, veal and pork in a rich tomato sauce with Romano and fontina cheese.
Braised Chicken$26.00
braised chicken thighs with vinegar peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms tossed with fusilli.
Chicken Piccata$26.00
sautéed chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce, with tomatoes, capers, and herbs
Full Pint Pesto$15.00
a large order of our popular pesto sauce
Half Pint Pesto$8.00
a small order of our popular pesto sauce
Location

Waltham MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
