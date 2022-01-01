True
True is a neighborhood restaurant located in the heart of Cleveland, Tennessee. The atmosphere is rustic and comfortable featuring a wood burning hearth, fireplace. The menu is focused on locally sourced products with a whimsical approach to Southern / American style cuisine. Executive Chef / Partner Wesley True is a two time James Beard Semi-Finalist from Mobile, Alabama - with his team his aim is to offer each customer an unforgettable dining experience.
201 Keith St SW
Popular Items
Location
201 Keith St SW
Cleveland TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
