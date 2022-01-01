True is a neighborhood restaurant located in the heart of Cleveland, Tennessee. The atmosphere is rustic and comfortable featuring a wood burning hearth, fireplace. The menu is focused on locally sourced products with a whimsical approach to Southern / American style cuisine. Executive Chef / Partner Wesley True is a two time James Beard Semi-Finalist from Mobile, Alabama - with his team his aim is to offer each customer an unforgettable dining experience.



201 Keith St SW