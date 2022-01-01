Go
True is a neighborhood restaurant located in the heart of Cleveland, Tennessee. The atmosphere is rustic and comfortable featuring a wood burning hearth, fireplace. The menu is focused on locally sourced products with a whimsical approach to Southern / American style cuisine. Executive Chef / Partner Wesley True is a two time James Beard Semi-Finalist from Mobile, Alabama - with his team his aim is to offer each customer an unforgettable dining experience.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Seasonal Vegetable, Muhammara, walnuts, calabrian chile, salsa verde
Grilled Caesar$10.00
Original 1926 Caesar dressing, house croutons, picked onions
Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Niedlov's bun, LTO, bread & butter pickles, white bbq, house cut fries
CREME BRULEE$9.50
Pimento & Crackers$8.00
My New Favorite$14.00
Hearth Baked - homemade marinara, belle chevre goat cheese, toasted & herb buttered ciabatta for dipping
Ranch$0.50
Dunked Iceberg Wedge$12.00
Benton's Bacon, crispy onions, blue cheese crumbles & dressing, heirloom tomatoes, scallions
Chicken Schnitzel$26.00
Pounded thin & golden fried chicken breast topped with lemon butter, arugula & tomato salad
Ugly Burger & House Cut Fries$17.00
Niedlov's bun, Double patty, Bread & Butter pickles, remoulade, lettuce
201 Keith St SW

Cleveland TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
