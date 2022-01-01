Go
Toast

Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage

A real deal Sicilian Italian American sandwich shop that also serves Sicilian street food. Baldarotta's is serving made from scratch cuisine with undeniable bold flavors that you will not find anywhere else in Champaign Urbana!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

300 S. Broadway Ave. • $$

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)

Popular Items

The Goodfella$14.00
SPICY! Hot Sicilian sausage, Porketta, provolone, mozzarella, and a Calabrian salad consisting of marinated artichokes, Calabrian chili peppers, onion, and garlic, hoagie. Served with a Pickle Spear. No Mods, No Subs, No Exceptions.
Sicilian Sausage$11.00
Hot, Mild or Mixed Sicilian Sausage, marinara, provolone, mozzarella, basil and your choice of topping served on house made foaccia. Served a pickle spear.
The Baldarotta$17.00
Can't decide between a Porketta or a Sicilian sausage sandwich?

Then grab our namesake sandwich!
"The Baldarotta"
Mild Sicilian sausage, Porketta, salsa verde, Sicilian salsa, and provolone. Served with a pickle spear.
Don't even think about messing with this sandwich build, it's perfect the way it is! NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS, NO EXCEPTIONS!
Muffaletta$11.00
Pistachio mortadella, genoa salami, capicola, mozzarella, provolone, olive relish, sweet Italian vinaigrette, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear. NO SUBSTITIONS, NO MODIFICATIONS.
Turkey Pesto$10.00
Oven roasted turkey, Sicilian salsa, arugula, mozzarella, basil-pistachio pesto mayo, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.
Porketta$11.00
Italian Pork Roast, salsa verde, banana peppers, provolone, arugula served on housemade focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.
The Guido$16.00
Turkey, Capicola ham, pepperoni, sopressa, Genoa salami, roast beef, ham, iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, hot or mild giardiniera, provolone, sweet Italian vinaigrette, dijonnaise, hoagie. Servied with a pickle spear. No Substituions, No Mods, No exceptions.
Italian Beef 8"$11.00
Thinly sliced bottom round beef, pepperoncini, banana peppers, cherry peppers, hoagie, au jus. Served with pickle spear.
Available ADD ONS
-Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar
-Mild or Hot Giardiniera
-MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE
Available ADD ONS
-Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar
-Mild or Hot Giardiniera
-MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE
Brisket Sandwich$13.00
***TUESDAY SPECIAL!***
Herb roasted brisket, mozzarella, salsa verde, roasted red peppers, focaccia.
Served with a pickle spear.
Chicken Parmesan$11.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella, provolone, basil, marinara, focaccia. No subs, no mods, no exceptions! Served with a pickle spear.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

300 S. Broadway Ave.

Urbana IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston