Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage

Can't decide between a Porketta or a Sicilian sausage sandwich?

•

Then grab our namesake sandwich!

"The Baldarotta"

Mild Sicilian sausage, Porketta, salsa verde, Sicilian salsa, and provolone. Served with a pickle spear.

Don't even think about messing with this sandwich build, it's perfect the way it is! NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS, NO EXCEPTIONS!

