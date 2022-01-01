Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage
A real deal Sicilian Italian American sandwich shop that also serves Sicilian street food. Baldarotta's is serving made from scratch cuisine with undeniable bold flavors that you will not find anywhere else in Champaign Urbana!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
300 S. Broadway Ave. • $$
Location
300 S. Broadway Ave.
Urbana IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm