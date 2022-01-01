Go
Baldinucci Pizza Romana

We serve delicious hand-tossed, stone-baked New York pizzas, as well as innovative, high-quality tray baked Roman pizza.

3400 Comsouth Dr.

Popular Items

Nonna (Grandma)
Mozzarella, fresh crushed tomatoes, fresh garlic, grated Romano cheese, oregano, fresh basil, E.V.O.O.
Supreme
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, local organic mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers
Garlic Knots (one piece)$1.00
Our authentic New York dough tied into knots, then tossed in fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and spices
Coke 16.9 oz.$4.00
Cheese Pie
Garlic knot (six pieces)$5.00
Our authentic New York dough tied into knots, then tossed in fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and spices
Lasagna (Romana)
Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, grass-fed meatballs, Italian sausage, Romano cheese, ricotta cheese
Margherita (Romana)
Fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated Romano cheese, fresh basil, E.V.O.O.
Sausage and Peppers
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, organic tri-color peppers, grated Romano cheese
Pepperoni
Fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano
Location

3400 Comsouth Dr.

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
