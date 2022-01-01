Go
Toast

Baldoria

Come in and enjoy!

40-42 E Park Ave • $$$

Avg 4.4 (146 reviews)

Popular Items

Stuffed Clams$18.00
Gnocchi al Pesto$21.00
Chicken Parmagiana$25.00
Caesar Salad$14.00
Rigatoni alla Vodka$22.00
Eggplant Parmagiana$19.00
Calamari Fritti$17.00
Pappardelle Piemontese$22.00
Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe$25.00
Cacio e Pepe$21.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

40-42 E Park Ave

Long Beach NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Anchor Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roc & Olive

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Francescos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sangria 71

No reviews yet

Perfect for any occasion - families, friends, birthdays, anniversaries, date nights, or just your overdue escape to the Mediterranean from Long Island

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston