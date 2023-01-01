Quesadillas in Baldwin City
Baldwin City restaurants that serve quesadillas
La Patrona Baldwin City - 516 Ames Street
516 Ames Street, Baldwin City
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$0.00
Homestead Kitchen & Bakery
719 8th St., Baldwin City
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
Flour tortilla w/ cheddar jack cheese, grilled golden brown, cut into 8 wedges.
Served with salsa.
|Southwest Chicken Quesadilla + Chips & Salsa + Drink
|$11.00
Chicken, roasted corn & black beans, cheese, and chipotle lime sauce on grilled tortilla. Tortilla chips + salsa on the side.
Includes fountain drink.
|Chicken Enchilada Soup + Cheese Quesadilla + Drink
|$10.00
Chicken enchilada soup w/ cheese quesadilla wedges.
Includes fountain drink!