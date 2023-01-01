Quesadillas in Baldwin City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Patrona Baldwin City - 516 Ames Street

516 Ames Street, Baldwin City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$0.00
Homestead Kitchen & Bakery

719 8th St., Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (199 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortilla w/ cheddar jack cheese, grilled golden brown, cut into 8 wedges.
Served with salsa.
Southwest Chicken Quesadilla + Chips & Salsa + Drink$11.00
Chicken, roasted corn & black beans, cheese, and chipotle lime sauce on grilled tortilla. Tortilla chips + salsa on the side.
Includes fountain drink.
Chicken Enchilada Soup + Cheese Quesadilla + Drink$10.00
Chicken enchilada soup w/ cheese quesadilla wedges.
Includes fountain drink!
