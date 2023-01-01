Taco salad in Baldwin City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Patrona Baldwin City - 516 Ames Street

516 Ames Street, Baldwin City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$11.99
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with cheese sauce, seasoned ground beef, or shredded chicken, topped with tomatoes, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
More about La Patrona Baldwin City - 516 Ames Street
Homestead Kitchen & Bakery image

 

Homestead Kitchen & Bakery

719 8th St., Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (199 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad or Wrap + Drink$12.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, tortilla chips, and salsa ranch dressing.
Served with fountain drink.
Quinoa Taco Salad + Drink$12.00
Quinoa, shredded chicken, romaine lettuce, black beans, guacamole, tomatoes, feta cheese, and chipotle ranch.
Drink of choice included.
More about Homestead Kitchen & Bakery

