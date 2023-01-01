Taco salad in Baldwin City
Baldwin City restaurants that serve taco salad
More about La Patrona Baldwin City - 516 Ames Street
La Patrona Baldwin City - 516 Ames Street
516 Ames Street, Baldwin City
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with cheese sauce, seasoned ground beef, or shredded chicken, topped with tomatoes, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
More about Homestead Kitchen & Bakery
Homestead Kitchen & Bakery
719 8th St., Baldwin City
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad or Wrap + Drink
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, tortilla chips, and salsa ranch dressing.
Served with fountain drink.
|Quinoa Taco Salad + Drink
|$12.00
Quinoa, shredded chicken, romaine lettuce, black beans, guacamole, tomatoes, feta cheese, and chipotle ranch.
Drink of choice included.