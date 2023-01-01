Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Baldwin City

Go
Baldwin City restaurants
Toast

Baldwin City restaurants that serve tacos

Main pic

 

La Patrona Baldwin City - 516 Ames Street

516 Ames Street, Baldwin City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Deep Fried Taco$0.00
More about La Patrona Baldwin City - 516 Ames Street
Item pic

 

Homestead Kitchen & Bakery

719 8th St., Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (199 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad or Wrap + Drink$12.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, tortilla chips, and salsa ranch dressing.
Served with fountain drink.
Hawaiian Pork Tacos w/ Pineapple Pic + Chips + Drink$11.00
Two smoked pork tacos on flour or corn tortillas w/ cheese, pineapple pico, slaw mix, and sweet chili sauce.
Served with chips & drink.
Asian Street Tacos + Tortilla Chips + Drink$12.00
Three chicken tacos w/ cheese, slaw mix, wonton strips, and sweet chili sauce.
Served with tortilla chips and drink.
More about Homestead Kitchen & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Baldwin City

Burritos

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Map

More near Baldwin City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (247 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1155 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston