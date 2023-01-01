Tacos in Baldwin City
Baldwin City restaurants that serve tacos
La Patrona Baldwin City - 516 Ames Street
516 Ames Street, Baldwin City
|Deep Fried Taco
|$0.00
Homestead Kitchen & Bakery
719 8th St., Baldwin City
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad or Wrap + Drink
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, tortilla chips, and salsa ranch dressing.
Served with fountain drink.
|Hawaiian Pork Tacos w/ Pineapple Pic + Chips + Drink
|$11.00
Two smoked pork tacos on flour or corn tortillas w/ cheese, pineapple pico, slaw mix, and sweet chili sauce.
Served with chips & drink.
|Asian Street Tacos + Tortilla Chips + Drink
|$12.00
Three chicken tacos w/ cheese, slaw mix, wonton strips, and sweet chili sauce.
Served with tortilla chips and drink.