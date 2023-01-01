Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Baldwinsville

Go
Baldwinsville restaurants
Toast

Baldwinsville restaurants that serve french fries

Bville Sports Bowl image

 

Bville Sports Bowl - 45 E Genesee St

45 E Genesee St, Baldwinsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$3.50
Small or Large
More about Bville Sports Bowl - 45 E Genesee St
Banner pic

 

Sal's Pizzeria & Restaurant

41 E Genesee St, Baldwinsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$3.99
More about Sal's Pizzeria & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Baldwinsville

Nachos

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Baldwinsville to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Oswego

No reviews yet

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

New Hartford

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (642 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (676 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (868 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston