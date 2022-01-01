Go
Baldy's Barbeque

Family-owned BBQ joint featuring slow-smoked meats & house made sides in a casual setting.

343 NW 6th Street

Popular Items

Beef Sand.$14.00
Pork Sand.$11.00
Our lean and tender smoked all-natural pork, piled high and topped with our award-winning barbeque sauce. Try it “Memphis Style” with cole slaw on the sandwich
Chicken Fingers$10.00
All white meat tenders served with our homemade honey mustard or ranch dipping sauce.
Smothered Fries$10.50
Crispy french fries, topped with melt in your mouth smoked pork, Baldy's original sauce and cheddar cheese.
Full Rack$19.99
Fries$2.49
Beef Brisket Plate$18.00
The Extravaganza$53.00
Pulled Pork Plate$16.00
Mac & Cheese
Location

343 NW 6th Street

Redmond OR

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
