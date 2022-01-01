Go
Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend

Family-owned BBQ joint featuring slow-smoked meats & house made sides in a casual setting.

235 SW Century Drive

Popular Items

Pork Plate$16.00
Seasoned, slow smoked, tender, and full of flavor, topped with sauce.
Pork Sandwich$11.00
Lean and tender smoked natural pork, piled high, and topped with barbecue sauce
Side Mac & Cheese
Corn Bread$2.49
Brisket plate$18.00
Full Rack$19.99
Fall off the bone baby back pork ribs. Hand rubbed with baldys blend of spices, then slow smoked, and finally slathered in sauce and grilled to perfection.
Smoked Chicken
Smoked for hours over seasoned hardwoods until tender.
Beef Sandwich$14.00
Tender, sliced, and smoked certified angus beef brisket stacked high and topped with barbecue sauce.
Chicken Fingers$9.25
All white meat tenders served with honey mustard or ranch dipping sauce.
The Extravaganza$53.00
Full rack baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, and half smoked chicken. Serves three or four.
Location

Bend OR

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
