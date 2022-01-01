Balkan Treat Box
Your safety and that of our staff is our top priority, so please be mindful of your social distance.
Your order will be waiting on an outdoor table in front of the restaurant AT THE PICKUP TIME LISTED ON YOUR RECEIPT.
If you need a later pickup time, let us know in the NOTES TO SELLER box at checkout. NO confirmation will be sent. Last pickup is 3pm.
Before handling any bags, please double check the name and last four digits of your order number.
If you do not see your order, please TEXT your name and order number to (314) 915-9356 or (314) 365-5533.
Thanks for your support!
8103 Big Bend Blvd • $
8103 Big Bend Blvd
Webster Groves MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
