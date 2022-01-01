Go
Toast

Ball-Z Food Cart

Come in and enjoy!

8145 SE 82nd Ave, • $$

Avg 5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Stroganovv$11.00
Locally-sourced ground beef seared and simmered with mushrooms, herbs and spices, and sour cream. Served on top of egg noodles and finished off with parsley.
Pasta W/ Pan-Seared Vegetables & Chicken balls$13.00
Freshly-cut seasonal vegetables pan-seared with herbs and spices rendering its fresh natural flavors. Pasta is added with additional herbs and spices; searing until well mixed and veggies turned golden brown. Served with deep-fried Herbed Chicken Ball, spicy chili sauce, Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese, and parsley.
Bottled Water$1.00
Arancini$6.00
An Italian snack shaped into a ball made with cooked Arborio rice, Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese, diced ham, and mozzarella cheese. Ball coated with egg wash, breadcrumbs then deep fried in peanut oil. Varying ingredients are used in different regions of Italy.
Chili Sauce
Spicy Sweet
Kale Salad W/ Chicken balls$12.00
Blanched, chopped kale tossed with Wafu dressing, top with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, herbed chicken balls and spicy chili sauce. Complimentary flavors all in one dish.
Russian Tea Cake$2.00
Ball-shaped butter cake with crumbled walnuts. Now, you can have your cake and Get some Balls too!!!!
Herbed Chicken Balls$8.00
Ground chicken mixed with diced bell peppers and seasoned with herbs and spices. Shaped into a ball, deep fried in peanut oil. Served with spicy chili sauce and chopped parsley.
Korokke Potato Croquettes$6.00
Japanese street food made with mash potatoes and seasoned ground beef, carrots, mushrooms, herbs and spices. Ball coated with egg wash, bread crumbs then deep fried in peanut oil. Served with house-made Wafu dressing or spicy chili sauce.
Oreo Balls$1.00
Oreo chips blended with cream cheese and shaped into a ball. Coated with chocolate ganache and Oreo crumbles.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8145 SE 82nd Ave,

Portland OR

Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hog Wild BBQ & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

No reviews yet

Italian breads, pastries, and more!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Toast Restaurant

No reviews yet

Toast is a neighborhood restaurant established in 2007. We believe good food takes time and love. It should be enjoyed with great company.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston