Ballantine
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
4113 Erie St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4113 Erie St
Willoughby OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Barrio
Don't forget to add your favorite Barrio margarita to your order!
Sol
Our scratch kitchen delivers fresh, rustic, fusion food with the boldest and distinctive flavors of Latin American and Spanish cuisine, from our shareable plates to our signature cocktails.
Frank & Tony's Place
Come in and enjoy!!
Nora's Public House
Come in and enjoy!!