Ballantine

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

4113 Erie St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1344 reviews)

Popular Items

Pierogies$14.00
Big Basket S&P Fries$7.00
Beer Cheese$9.00
White american cheese/Chilies/Tortilla Chips
Boneless And Fries$9.00
Impossible Burger$15.00
Beyond Meat, Bibb Lettuce, Smoked Mayo, Tomato, Bread & Butter Pickles,Red Onion, Cheddar
Truffle Fries$10.00
House Cut Fries, White Truffle Oil, Chile, Sartori Gold, Smoked Mayonnaise
Sticky Ribs$12.00
Tasty Brussels$11.00
Grilled Gulf Coast Shrimp, Crispy Grit Cake, Basil, Scampi Butter
Traditional Wings$11.00
House Smoked, Celery, Alabama White BBQ
Bal-Fil-A$12.00
Crispy Chicken, Bread and Butter Pickles, Special Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

4113 Erie St

Willoughby OH

SundayClosed
Monday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:45 pm - 9:45 pm
