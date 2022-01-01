Go
Ballston Local

Ballston Local is a new bar and restaurant in Arlington. Our menu joins great cocktails and beverages with excellent food for an unparalleled casual dining experience.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

900 N Glebe Ste 150

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)

Popular Items

Skinny Fries$4.00
Skinny Fries (Parmesan, Herb)
Speciality 16" Pizza Half & Half W
Roni Cup - W$21.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast, San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Basil
Chicken Wings$12.00
Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Old Bay.
Ranch or Blue Cheese
16" Pizza$19.00
Classic Cheese - W$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
1/2 Caesar Salad$5.00
Sausage and Pepperoni - W$22.00
Cup and Char, Italian Sausage, Mozz, Parm, Basil
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

Arlington VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
