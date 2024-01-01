Ravioli in Ballston Spa
Ballston Spa restaurants that serve ravioli
Dazzo's Kitchen - 42 River Street
158 Brookline Road, Ballston
|$25.00
house made fennel sausage, ricotta cheese, lemon-mascarpone cream sauce, sweet peas
Neighborhood Kitchen
312 Rowland Street, Ballston Spa
|Lunch Short Rib Ravioli
|$14.00
Fresh pasta stuffed with braised beef short rib, ricotta cheese & herbs sauteed in a shallot sherry mushroom cream sauce
|Tray Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$55.00
Fresh pasta stuffed with butternut squash and mascarpone cheese sauce and a brown butter sage sauce with walnuts, Parmesan cheese
|Lunch Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$12.00
Fresh pasta stuffed with burrata and ricotta cheese served with light tomato sauce, basil, parmesan cheese, Partanna cold-pressed olive oil