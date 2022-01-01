Ballwin restaurants you'll love
6 North Cafe
14438 Clayton Road, Ballwin
|Popular items
|Mexican Fiesta w/ Chicken
|$9.75
Leaf lettuce with black olives, corn, avocado, tomatoes & cheddar cheese topped with chicken & tortilla strips. Chipotle Ranch Dressing
|6 North Wedge
|$9.50
Crisp iceberg, candied bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions & avocado
Chipotle Ranch Dressing
|Breakfast Wrap
|$5.25
Eggs, sausage, spinach, salsa & cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
Veritas Gateway to Food & Wine
15860 FOUNTAIN PLAZA DR, ELLISVILLE
|Popular items
|The Mr. Rogers Sandwich
|$12.50
Portabella, Roasted Squash, Roasted Garlic, Grilled Onion, Oven Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Herb Goat Cheese and Sweet Onion Aioli on a Baguette
|The Big Bird Salad
|$12.50
Fried Chicken, Prosciutto, Pickles, Lime Pickled Onions on a bed of Greens with Romesco Ranch Dressing
|Cutlery to go
Need a plastic fork? We won't include them unless you ask, but will be happy to give them to you for free if you just add it to your order
WRAPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Circle 7 Ranch
14412 Clayton Rd, Ballwin
|Popular items
|CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP
Please pull up on the east side of the building for curbside pick-up.
|Classic Burger
|$10.50
Two certified angus beef patties, with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
|Frisco Melt
|$12.00
Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, 1000 Island,
American, and Swiss on Sour Dough.
Boardwalk Pizza
15638 Manchester Road, Manchester
|Popular items
|12 Chicken Wings
|$15.95
12 fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried to order, tossed with your favorite sauce and side of dipping sauce
|Bosco Sticks
|$6.95
Mozzarella cheese-stuffed bread sticks with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese
|Calzone Lunch Special
|$5.99
Calzone filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheese and with your choice of 2 fillings.
Kaldi Drive Through - Ellisville
127 Clakson Rd., Ellisville
Sedara Sweets 2
14339 Manchester Road, Ballwin