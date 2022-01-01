Ballwin restaurants you'll love

Toast
Must-try Ballwin restaurants

6 North Cafe image

 

6 North Cafe

14438 Clayton Road, Ballwin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican Fiesta w/ Chicken$9.75
Leaf lettuce with black olives, corn, avocado, tomatoes & cheddar cheese topped with chicken & tortilla strips. Chipotle Ranch Dressing
6 North Wedge$9.50
Crisp iceberg, candied bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions & avocado
Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Breakfast Wrap$5.25
Eggs, sausage, spinach, salsa & cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
Veritas Gateway to Food & Wine image

 

Veritas Gateway to Food & Wine

15860 FOUNTAIN PLAZA DR, ELLISVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Mr. Rogers Sandwich$12.50
Portabella, Roasted Squash, Roasted Garlic, Grilled Onion, Oven Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Herb Goat Cheese and Sweet Onion Aioli on a Baguette
The Big Bird Salad$12.50
Fried Chicken, Prosciutto, Pickles, Lime Pickled Onions on a bed of Greens with Romesco Ranch Dressing
Cutlery to go
Need a plastic fork? We won't include them unless you ask, but will be happy to give them to you for free if you just add it to your order
Circle 7 Ranch image

WRAPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Circle 7 Ranch

14412 Clayton Rd, Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP
Please pull up on the east side of the building for curbside pick-up.
Classic Burger$10.50
Two certified angus beef patties, with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Frisco Melt$12.00
Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, 1000 Island,
American, and Swiss on Sour Dough.
Boardwalk Pizza image

 

Boardwalk Pizza

15638 Manchester Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12 Chicken Wings$15.95
12 fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried to order, tossed with your favorite sauce and side of dipping sauce
Bosco Sticks$6.95
Mozzarella cheese-stuffed bread sticks with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese
Calzone Lunch Special$5.99
Calzone filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheese and with your choice of 2 fillings.
Restaurant banner

 

Kaldi Drive Through - Ellisville

127 Clakson Rd., Ellisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Sedara Sweets 2

14339 Manchester Road, Ballwin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
