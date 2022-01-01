Chicken salad in Ballwin
Ballwin restaurants that serve chicken salad
6 North Cafe
14438 Clayton Road, Ballwin
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.95
Homemade chicken salad, Granny Smith apples, Craisins, toasted walnuts, spinach & raspberry walnut vinaigrette in a wheat tortilla
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
Oven roasted, pulled chicken with celery & fresh parsley, lightly dressed in sour cream & mayo with lettuce on multigrain
WRAPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Circle 7 Ranch
14412 Clayton Rd, Ballwin
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
House lettuce blend, chicken tenders tossed in Circle 7 buffalo sauce, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and cheddar.
RECOMENDED WITH RANCH
|1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad
|$7.50
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.