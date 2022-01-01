Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Ballwin

Ballwin restaurants
Ballwin restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

6 North Cafe image

 

6 North Cafe

14438 Clayton Road, Ballwin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
Oven roasted, pulled chicken with celery & fresh parsley, lightly dressed in sour cream & mayo with lettuce on multigrain
More about 6 North Cafe
Circle 7 Ranch image

WRAPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Circle 7 Ranch

14412 Clayton Rd, Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, on a Circle 7 Bun.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast Coated in Homemade Nashville
Hot Sauce, Pickle Coins, and Drizzled With Honey- Served on
Our Signature Branded Bun.
Fiery Honey Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Hand battered and fried chicken breast tossed in Fiery Honey Sauce, bacon, montery jack, candied jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
More about Circle 7 Ranch

