Chicken sandwiches in Ballwin
Ballwin restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
6 North Cafe
14438 Clayton Road, Ballwin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
Oven roasted, pulled chicken with celery & fresh parsley, lightly dressed in sour cream & mayo with lettuce on multigrain
WRAPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Circle 7 Ranch
14412 Clayton Rd, Ballwin
|Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, on a Circle 7 Bun.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast Coated in Homemade Nashville
Hot Sauce, Pickle Coins, and Drizzled With Honey- Served on
Our Signature Branded Bun.
|Fiery Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Hand battered and fried chicken breast tossed in Fiery Honey Sauce, bacon, montery jack, candied jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.