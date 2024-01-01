Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Ballwin

Go
Ballwin restaurants
Toast

Ballwin restaurants that serve hummus

Consumer pic

 

The Wolf Cafe

15480 Clayton Road, Ballwin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$13.00
Goddess hummus, chili crisp, naan, radish
More about The Wolf Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Circle 7 Ranch - Ballwin New - 14412 Clayton Rd

14412 Clayton Rd, Ballwin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus and Crudite$12.00
More about Circle 7 Ranch - Ballwin New - 14412 Clayton Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Ballwin

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Muffins

Cappuccino

Chai Lattes

Brisket

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Ballwin to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (591 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston