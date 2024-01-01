Kale salad in Ballwin
Ballwin restaurants that serve kale salad
More about 6 North Cafe
6 North Cafe
14438 Clayton Road, Ballwin
|Kale Power Salad
|$11.50
Crunchy kale mix, smoked salmon, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes & Parmesan cheese. Sesame Ginger Dressing
More about Salt and Smoke - ELL - Ellisville
Salt and Smoke - ELL - Ellisville
1386 Clarkson Clayton Center, Ellisville
|1/2 Kale Crunch Salad
|$8.99
Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.