Nachos in Ballwin

Ballwin restaurants
Ballwin restaurants that serve nachos

Circle 7 Ranch image

WRAPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill

14412 Clayton Rd, Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (508 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Brisket Nachos$9.00
Brisket Nachos$14.00
Tri-Colored tortilla chips, topped with queso blanco, homemade black bean corn salsa, slow smoked beef brisket, BBQ sauce, candied jalapenos, green onion, and Circle 7 Ranch sourcream! If Requesting toppings on the side, there will be a $2.00 charge for additional containers.
Kids Nacho$7.00
More about Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill
QuesaDons image

 

QuesaDons - 844 Plymouth Dr.

844 Claymont Dr, Ballwin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nacho Mama's Beans$9.50
Beans to get excited about. These pinto are cooked to the peak of tenderness then refried with onions, jalapenos, and garlic. Then we mix in FIVE different cheeses and spices to make it the creamiest most decadent thing to be put on a chip since guacamole. Topped with a sprinkle more of cheese and Pico de Gallo.
More about QuesaDons - 844 Plymouth Dr.

