Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Ballwin

Go
Ballwin restaurants
Toast

Ballwin restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Circle 7 Ranch image

WRAPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill

14412 Clayton Rd, Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Fiery BBQ Shrimp Tacos$15.50
Three Fiery BBQ Shrimp Tacos Topped with Pepper
Jack, Candied Jalapenos, Fresh Slaw Tossed in Cilantro
Lime Vinaigrette- Served with Salsa Fresca, - Served in Three Flour
Tortillas.
Comes with 1 side recommended beans and rice!
More about Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Circle 7 Ranch - Ballwin New - 14412 Clayton Rd

14412 Clayton Rd, Ballwin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fiery BBQ Shrimp Tacos$15.50
Three Fiery BBQ Shrimp Tacos Topped with Pepper
Jack, Candied Jalapenos, Fresh Slaw Tossed in Cilantro
Lime Vinaigrette- Served with Salsa Fresca, - Served in Three Flour
Tortillas.
Comes with 1 side recommended beans and rice!
More about Circle 7 Ranch - Ballwin New - 14412 Clayton Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Ballwin

Mac And Cheese

Rice Bowls

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Caesar Salad

Turkey Burgers

Fajitas

Cake

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Ballwin to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston