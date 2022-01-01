Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Ballwin

Ballwin restaurants
Ballwin restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Circle 7 Ranch image

WRAPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill

14412 Clayton Rd, Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Salad$13.00
House Lettuce Blend, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onion, Candied Cashews, Chow Mein Noodles, Garnished with Sesame Seeds, and Served with Sesame Vinaigrette.
Teriyaki Chicken Power Bowl$14.00
Quinoa, Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli, Asian Slaw, Candied Cashews, Garnished with Sesame Seeds.
More about Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill
Boardwalk Pizza image

 

Boardwalk Pizza

15638 Manchester Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
18" Chicken Teriyaki$23.95
Olive oil base, chicken marinated in teriyaki sauce, red onions and pineapple tidbits
Chicken Teriyaki Club$8.95
12" Chicken Teriyaki$15.95
Olive oil base, chicken marinated in teriyaki sauce, red onions and pineapple tidbits
More about Boardwalk Pizza

