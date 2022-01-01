Teriyaki chicken in Ballwin
Ballwin restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
WRAPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill
14412 Clayton Rd, Ballwin
|Teriyaki Chicken Salad
|$13.00
House Lettuce Blend, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onion, Candied Cashews, Chow Mein Noodles, Garnished with Sesame Seeds, and Served with Sesame Vinaigrette.
|Teriyaki Chicken Power Bowl
|$14.00
Quinoa, Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli, Asian Slaw, Candied Cashews, Garnished with Sesame Seeds.
Boardwalk Pizza
15638 Manchester Road, Manchester
|18" Chicken Teriyaki
|$23.95
Olive oil base, chicken marinated in teriyaki sauce, red onions and pineapple tidbits
|Chicken Teriyaki Club
|$8.95
|12" Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.95
Olive oil base, chicken marinated in teriyaki sauce, red onions and pineapple tidbits