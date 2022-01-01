Go
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant

SANDWICHES • GRILL

28 W New York St • $$

Avg 3.6 (1123 reviews)

Popular Items

Corned Beef Sandwich$13.95
Pub House Salad$9.95
Chicken Pot Pie$14.95
Corned Beef Boxtys$15.95
Mac’N’Cheese Bites$8.99
crispy, breaded mac'n'cheese served w/ ranch
Reuben Sandwich$13.95
Chicken Boxtys$15.95
Parmesan Crusted Chicken$14.95
Kids Chicken Nuggets$7.99
served w/ your choice of fries or irish chips
Family Corned Beef & Cabbage$52.00
Location

28 W New York St

Aurora IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
